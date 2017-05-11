MAHARASHTRA - Indian spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar while taking a dig at Malala Yousafzai has said that she is not worth of the Nobel peace prize.

Talking to journalists in Maharashtra, he said that Malala does not deserve the prestigious award as she has done nothing to get it.

“Nowadays, there is no value of the award. What remains of the prize when a 16-year-old girl who has done nothing is receiving it. The Nobel prize has been politicized. Now it doesn’t matter whether the prize recipient has done much work or not,” he said.

“So it was wrong that Malala received the Nobel peace prize?” asked the reporter. “Of course it was,” the spiritual leader replied.

He further said, “I was in the past offered the Nobel Peace Prize, but I had rejected it as I only believe in working and not in being honoured for my work. We should always honour only to those who deserve it and I am totally against honouring Malala Yousafzai with the prize as it is of no use,” he said.

Malala became the youngest person to win the Nobel peace prize in 2014 when she was 17. Later in April 2017, she was appointed the youngest Messenger of Peace at 19, the highest honor given by the United Nations for an initial period of two years. The Pakistani education activist came to prominence when a Taliban gunman shot her in the head in 2012 as she was leaving school in Pakistan’s Swat Valley, northwest of the country’s capital Islamabad.

She was targeted for her campaign against efforts by the Taliban to deny women education.

She now lives in Britain, where she received medical treatment after she was shot. Yousafzai said that when she finishes secondary school in June, she would like to study philosophy, politics and economics at university.