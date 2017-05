A man was electrocuted to death after he accidently touched a naked wire inside a house, in Lahore today.

According to rescue sources, a man while repairing the power supply accidently touched live electricity wire inside his house located in Kahna area of Lahore. He suffered severe electric shock due to which he died.

The body was shifted to hospital where it was handed over to heirs after postmortem.



