DUBAI - Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel was removed from an Emirates Airline flight at Dubai airport while heading to Canada on Wednesday after he was denied clearance. Maulana Tariq Jameel was on his way to Toronto alongwith former cricketer Shahid Afridi to collect funds for the cricketer’s charitable organisation. After the incident, Shahid Afridi left for Canada all by himself.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 11-May-2017 here.
Maulana Tariq offloaded from Canada flight
RELATED NEWS
comments powered by Disqus