Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafiq Rajwana said “the minorities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan.”

He was talking to Chairmen Evacuee Trust Property Board Siddiq Ul Farooq, who called on him in Lahore.

The Governor said “Hindus, Sikhs and Christians are our brothers.” He said “their religious places are fully secure and special quota in education and jobs has been fixed for them.”

Siddiq Ul Farooq said “the board is working on rehabilitation and renovation of Katas Raj Temple and constructing special buildings for the accommodation of Sikh Yatrees across the country.” NNI