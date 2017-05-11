ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecom Anusha Rehman Wednesday said that establishment of modern incubation centres across all four provinces will help youngsters to become successful entrepreneurs and earn reasonable livelihood.

She stated this while Chairing the 52th Board of Directors Meeting of National ICT R&d fund Co which was held in Islamabad.

She said that our main policy focus is to provide quality digital and skill development training to youth of the country and the Ministry of Information Technology is committed to provide them all appropriate fora and tools through which they can get quality training to succeed in the growing global freelancing market.

The CEO ICT R&d fund Co apprised the board that the company has received very encouraging feedback from the industry for the advertised incubation centres project and also informed the board that sealed bids submitted by more than thirty consortia comprising dozens of companies for establishment of 04 new incubation centers have been reviewed on technical and financial basis and board granted approval for awarding contract to the successful bidders after due deliberation except Balochistan.

The board directed CEO “Ignite” to initiate a bidding process afresh for incubation centre to be built in Queta, Balochistan.

The board agreed that to keep the momentum and industry interest going, the RFPs will be floated for IOT, Robotics and fin-tech specialty innovation centres at the earliest. The minister further said that these incubation centres will play a pivotal role in development of ICT skills required for employability in the sector.

The board also reviewed the status and pace of different ongoing projects of ICT R&D Fund Company.

Anusha Rehman said the government attaches highest priority to ICTs development to materialise Prime Minister’s vision of “Accelerated Digitization”. She directed the company to gear up efforts to meet the timelines for all 7 incubation centres.

Federal Secretary IT Rizwan Bashir Khan, Member Telecom Mudasar Hussain, Member HR, CEO ICT R&D Yosaf Hassan and other board members were also present in the meeting.