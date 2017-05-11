MIRPUR (AJK)-To attract the alumni of Mirpur University of Science & Technology Mirpur, a grand alumni reunion and annual dinner will be hosted in the Main Campus of the MUST here on May 20.

Vice Chancellor Habibur Rehman said that all the graduates of MUST and the erstwhile UCET (University College of Engineering & Technology) have been invited to attend the auspicious ceremony. The grand event will open a new vista of reunion of all the old and existing graduates of the varsity besides providing an opportunity to walk down the memory lane through recollecting the old days of the varsity life, he said.

Meanwhile, MUST Alumni Coordinator and Registrar Waris Jaraal, has, through an invitation, requested all the graduates of MUST to confirm about their participation in the scheduled ceremony through e mail to the alumnioffice@must.edu.pk.

Prof Waris requested to them to confirm their registration by May 18, 2017, for attending the event. “Registration form could be down loaded from the website of the varsity http:/must.edu.pk/alumni, he said.