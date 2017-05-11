ISLAMABAD - The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday decided to file corruption reference against former Managing Director PHA Foundation in case of illegal appointments. However, it also decided to close an inquiry against member of Sindh cabinet.

The EBM was held in the chair of Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, Chairman NAB at the NAB Headquarter. It decided to file a corruption reference against Rasul Bux Phulpoto, former MD/CEO PHA Foundation and others as they were alleged for misuse of authority by appointing 400 to 500 illegal employees.

The EBM also decided to authorise three investigations. The first investigation was authorised against Dr Zafar Iqbal, former Vice Chancellor Management of Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology, Sub Campus Lahore and others. In this case, the accused persons were alleged for misuse of authority, obtained pecuniary advantages through corrupt and dishonest means, opening of illegal Sub-Campus of FUUAST in Lahore.

The second investigation was authorised against officials of DAD Division, District Shaheed Benazirabad and the accused persons were alleged for misuse of authority, embezzlement of government funds in awarding and execution of contract namely pilot project of Cement Concrete Lining of Rohri Main Canal from RD-616 to RD-647. The accused caused a loss of Rs580 million to the national exchequer. The third investigation was authorised against officers of CDA. In this case sent by PAC, the accused persons were alleged for misuse of authority by stopping a project without completion of codal formalities, non-recovery of mobilisation advance and wasteful expenditure on the construction of a project, namely Cultural Complex at Shakarparian, Islamabad. They caused a loss of Rs168.904 million to the national exchequer.

The EBM decided to authorise three inquiries and the first inquiry was authorized against Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Vice Chancellor Agricultural University, Faisalabad. In this case, the accused persons were alleged for misuse of authority, financial embezzlement, violation in recruitment etc. The second inquiry was authorised against Muhammad Asif and others on account of Suspicious Transaction Report (STR) of Rs25.247 billion referred by State Bank of Pakistan under section 31-D of NAO 1999. The third inquiry was authorised against Wali Muhammad Sheikh, Provincial Highways Division, Sukkur and others. The accused persons were alleged for having assets beyond known sources of income and misuse of authority.

The EBM also decided to close two inquiries, including inquiry against Syed Mardan Ali Shah, Minister for Population and Welfare, Sindh and inquiry against Masood Anwer Chughtai, Superintending Engineer, Irrigation Department and others due to lack of incriminating evidence.