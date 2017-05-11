ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Wednesday said that the Dawn leaks issue remains “unresolved”.

Speaking to journalists here, the PPP’s opposition leader in the National Assembly, Syed Khurshid Shah, said the “real culprits” needed to be punished.

“Unless they punish the real culprits, this [the solution] is a just an illusion. The issue remains,” he said.

Earlier, the interior ministry released recommendations of the Dawn leaks Inquiry Committee approved by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The ministry said that the print media needed a “code of conduct” on the issues of country’s security.

Pakistan Army also withdrew its April 29 tweet, which rejected the government’s notification on the Dawn leaks.

Shah said that the government should not hide away from the realities.

“They should face the facts,” he added.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a delegation comprising office bearers and leaders of PPP Murree called on former president Asif Ali Zardari here.

Nazir Abbasi, Asif Hussain Abbasi, Mazhar Mehmood Abbasi, Khawar Abbasi, Aqil Satti, Jabbar Satti, Rashid Mehmood Raees and others were part of the delegation, a PPP statement said.

“The delegation requested former president to address a public gathering in Murree, which was accepted by the former president. The date of this public gathering will be announced later,” it said.

The delegation reposed full confidence on the leadership of former president and assured him of their loyalty as well as to work tirelessly for the party success in the next general elections, the statement said.

Zardari appreciated the enthusiasm and energy of the party workers, and said that the party would achieve success due to their hard work for the people.

He said that during the PPP’s last tenure, democracy was strengthened, 1973 constitution was restored in its original form, the parliament was made powerful, provinces were given autonomy, salaries of government employees were increased, thousands of employees dismissed by the previous governments were reinstated and the Benazir Income Support Programme was launched for women.

Fauzia Habib, the deputy political secretary to the former president was also present in the meeting.