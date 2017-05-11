The International Court of Justice (ICJ) did not ‘stay’ the execution of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav rather it has only received an application from India in this regard, stated the ICJ spokesperson.

According to a report by Nawa-e-Waqt, ICJ clarified there is no formal development in the case yet.

Earlier, Indian government and media claimed that ICJ has ‘stayed’ the death penalty of Jadhav.





Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has, however, now claimed that formal proceedings on Jadhav’s case will start on May 15 in ICJ.

Pakistan rejected 16 applications of India for diplomatic reach to the Jadhav, added Indian ministry.

Meanwhile, Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said on Wednesday Pakistan is reviewing India’s plea against Jadhav’s death sentence and jurisdiction of International Court of Justice.

“India has moved International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Kulbhushan Jadhav’s conviction,” he said. “A statement will be issued in this regard in a couple of days.”

Sartaj had earlier said Jadhav is entitled to file a mercy petition to the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa if an appellate court upholds his conviction.