Pakistan has arrested more than 12 Indian spies during last 40 years, reported Nawa-e-Waqt.

According to a report by private TV channel, to spread anarchy and instability, India has been sending spies while giving them proper education on Islam and Urdu speaking.

Sarbjeet Singh, Kashmir Singh, Ram Raj, Kulbhsuhan Jadhav, Vinod Sanhi, Vendra Kaushik and Gur Bakhsh Ram are few of Indian spies arrested by Pakistan.

Sarbjeet Singh was arrested in 1990 and sentenced to death for terrorist activities in Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan. In 2013, he died in an attack by fellow prisoners in Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore.

Kashmir Singh was arrested in 1973 and after spending 35 years in Pakistani jails, he was released as a goodwill gesture in 2008. After reaching India, he openly admitted of spying in Pakistan.

Vendra Kaushik was sent to Pakistan in 1975 under name of ‘Nabi Ahmad Shakir’ after giving extensive training of Urdu and Islam. He got admission in Karachi University, got hired in Pakistan Army as civilian clerk and then became commissioned officer and reached to designation of Major. He was arrested in 1983, and died in 1999 in Multan jail.

Ram Raj was arrested right after reaching Pakistan from India in 2003. Indian government however refused to recognise him although he had served in Indian intelligence agencies for 18 years.

Surjeet Singh remained in Pakistani jails for 30 years and after release he accepted that Indian government gave Rs. 150 monthly to his family in his absence.

Gur Baksh Ram was also released in 2006 along other 19 Indian prisoners.

Vinod Sanhi was arrested in 1977 and after spending 11 years in Pakistani jails, he was released in 1988. He now runs an organisation for welfare of ex-spies in India.