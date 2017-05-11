ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif appreciated the role of Pakistan Air Force in safeguarding Pakistan’s air frontiers and lauded its role in the ongoing counter terrorism operation in Pakistan.

The Air Chief apprised the Prime Minister of the professional excellence and operational preparedness of Pakistan Air Force and future plans to meet the modern day challenges and threats from different quarters.

The Prime Minister assured the Air Chief that the government would meet all the professional requirements of the PAF.