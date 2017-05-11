ISLAMABAD: The offices of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa have taken notice of the threats to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) employees and contacted Chairman PEMRA Absar Alam assuring him full support in this regard.

They have further conveyed that strict action will be taken against those who are creating hurdles in establishing the writ of PEMRA.



This was shared by PEMRA chairman during the Regional General Managers (RGM) conference held at the PEMRA headquarters on Thursday. This is a welcoming step and investigations are already underway, he told the meeting.



Chairman PEMRA had addressed a press conference on May 8, 2017 and had revealed about the threats to the employees of the electronic media regulator.

In that press conference, he had also appealed to the Prime Minister, Chief Justice of Pakistan and Chief of Army Staff to provide security to the staff of PEMRA.