Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif while addressing a public gathering at Chichawatni said Thursday that he has not come here to stage a sit-in but to serve the people.

He assured that the government plans to provide Rs500 million for the development of Chichawatni and will link the area directly with the motorway. “Only the present government is working towards building roads in the country,” he said.

Criticising the PTI-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nawaz said the province is becoming a "bad example for Naya Pakistan". “If anyone wants to see the high claims of Naya Pakistan falling flat, they should go and witness the state affairs in KP,” he added.

"Those who choose mudslinging and verbal abuse don’t know the culture of decency which is actually reflective of Pakistan, which has a culture of mutual respect."

The prime minister claimed that load shedding will be eliminated from the country by 2018. He also asserted that terrorism will also be brought to an end.

The technical and vocational training institutions in Chichawatni will be improved while a Masters programme will be started in the degree college, he said. “The areas will also be provided with Sui gas,” he added.