ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has expressed apprehensions over the way Dawn Leaks issue was resolved, saying the nation wants to know what was “settled” between the two sides—the civilian government and the military leadership.

In a reaction to what the Pakistan Army termed as a settled issue now, the PTI chief said that the Dawn leaks issue was never about army and the government.

A statement issued by the Central Media Department of the party quoted the PTI chairman as having demanded that teh inquiry commission report be made public.

It was about national security and the whole nation now needs to know what was “settled”, the PTI Chairman, Imran Khan, stated in a message through social networking site – Twitter.

“[The] manner in which DawnLeaks issue [is] resolved shows clearly there is one law for the powerful & another law for the weak,” Khan said on the issue through another tweet.

Citing Hillary Clinton’s loss to now President Donald Trump in the US elections, he stated through another tweet that she lost because of security issue over her email leaks.

The dreary round of keeping the nation in the dark prevails; he said, adding that the nation must be briefed on how national security breach had been resolved.