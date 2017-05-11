ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) today moved an adjournment motion in the National Assembly over the Dawn Leaks case.

PTI presented the motion a day after Pakistan Army withdrew its tweet which rejected the notification issued by the Prime Minister’s Office to punish those involved in the scandal.

“On behalf of PTI parliamentary party, we the undersigned move an adjournment motion requiring suspension of normal agenda to discuss a matter of critical national importance: the Dawn Leaks issue which was referred to, as a national security breach by the interior minister and the corps commanders meeting — immediately after it came to light,” said the motion moved by PTI MNAs Asad Umar, Shafqat Mahmood and Munazza Hasan.

Demanding the inquiry report be presented in the Parliament, the PTI lawmakers upheld that the so-called ‘settlement’ of the issue raised more questions. “The inquiry report on the issue be laid before Parliament so the issue can be discussed thoroughly and the government provide answers to serious questions raised not only by the incident itself but also by the non-transparent manner in which the issue was claimed to have been ‘resolved’.”

On Wednesday, PTI chairman Imran Khan reiterated his demand to make the inquiry report public, saying the nation was being “kept in the dark”.