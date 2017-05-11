HAFIZABAD: With a view to review the preparedness of different rescue departments to meet any eventuality during recurring flood and monsoon rains, a mock exercise was conducted on the bank of QB Link Canal near Head Sagar here on Wednesday.

Personnel of Rescue-1122, Disaster Management Authority, Civil Defence, Health & Livestock Department, Police and District Administration took part in the mock exercise. District Safety Officer Rescue-1122 Sibghatullah said that the mock exercise was held for capacity building of the personnel and to remove any weakness and drawbacks.

He further said that Rescue-1122 had 35 boats, 499 life jackets, 114 life rings, 1,002 tents, 988 mats, 25 torches and other relevant materials at its disposal and the Rescue-1122 personnel are fully prepared to protect the lives and properties of marooned people during the flood. Representatives of District Disaster Management Authority Hassan Turab has expressed his satisfaction over the preparedness of different departments and added that personnel of all the departments would coordinate with each other in case of flood in river Chenab and nullas.

Family served poisonous beverage

Four members of a family including three minors fell unconscious when their close relative served them intoxicated beverage. They were shifted to the DHQ Hospital in precarious condition.

Father of victims Arshad had a dispute with his nephew Shoaib since long. Last night he visited his house and allegedly served poisonous beverage to Umm-e-Habiba (14), Sumbal Mehmood (19), Ihtisham (10) and Muhammad Arshad (6), who were rushed to the hospital where they are struggling for life.

A youngman was drowned in the Jhang Branch Canal on Gujranwala Road near Doaba. Despite strenuous efforts by the Rescue-1122 his body has not yet been traced.–Staff Reporter

According to rescue source, Muzammil Hussain son of Muhammad Ramzan of Faisal Town jumped into the canal to beat heat but was drowned. Rescue-1122 squad is trying hard to trace the dead body.

HAFIZABAD: A tractor-trolley and chopper machine in Nahrianwala village were burnt when overhead high voltage electricity wires fell on the machines. Despite hectic efforts the fire could not be extinguished.