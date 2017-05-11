GUJRANWALA:- Staff Reporter Unknown accused shot dead a security guard in a plaza in civil lines police station limits here on Wednesday. Passers-by spotted the dead body in the compound of the plaza and informed the police. Civil lines police reached the spot and shifted th dead body at DHQ hospital. The deceased was identified as Afzal, a resident of Sui Gas Road.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 11-May-2017 here.
Security guard found dead in plaza
