The Senate’s Standing Committee on Interior has issued directives to the Ministry of Interior, KP’s government and the KP’s inspector general of police for the inclusion of Ehsanullah Ehsan, as an accused in the Malala Yousafzai attack case.

In a letter addressed to the Federal Interior Ministry, K-P Home Ministry and the IG, Standing Committee on Interior Chairman Senator Rehman Malik said that since the TTP had claimed the responsibility for the terrorist attack on Malala at the time when Ehsan was the spokesperson for the militant group, he should be included in the investigation.

Senator Rehman Malik Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior and Narcotics Control said that Ehsanullah Ehsan is now in custody and has made many serious revelations particularly that behind terrorism, there is involvement of India, Afghanistan and other countries, therefore, it is important to investigate the motives behind attack on Malala Yousafzai and if any country was involved.

In addition, Rehman Malik said a JIT should be formed to interrogate Ehsanullah Ehsan as he has the first hand information of the case. He said progress of previous investigation and details of FIR and statements of Malala, her parents, her colleagues and other witnesses may be put before the Committee.