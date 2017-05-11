MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday said that reorganisation of the AJK Accountability Bureau was in process, adding that those looted the resources of the state should start counting the time to face the music.

Addressing a reception hosted by Ch Khalid Masood, he said under a new system nobody would be able to question the credibility of the bureau. The prime minister said that reorganisation of the Accountability Bureau was in process and a new system would be introduced.

He said the organisation of Pakistan Muslim League N in AJK was renewal of a pledge that was made with the Quaid e Azam in 1940 by Kashmiris. “It was really difficult to carry on political journey with the people who believed in the ideology of Sheikh Abdullah,” he added.

He said that it was the result of the hardworking and commitment of the workers of PML N and association of people with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif that they posed historical confidence in PML-N during the general elections in 2016.

He said the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had expressed his confidence on the performance of the AJK government and he would visit the Muzaffarabad in the holy month of Ramazan and would address a public gathering.

He reminded the people that the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had announced the construction of dual carriageway from Dadyal to Islamabad and provision of air ambulance service for AJK.

He said Pakistan People’s Party Azad Kashmir during its tenure, allocated only Rs25.50 million for development in each constituency while PML-N government during 10 months of its tenure had given Rs42.50 millions for each constituency. He said the revenue record of Tehsil Dadyal would be computerised.

He condemned the Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir and said that for highlighting the atrocities at international forum we needed a stable political government in Islamabad.

He said a stable and economically sound Pakistan can provide more better support to the just cause of Kashmiris. He predicted that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would be elected fourth time as the Prime Minister of Pakistan in general elections of 2018 in Pakistan.

He reviewed various under-construction projects of public welfare here. He was briefed by the SE Highways that Rs.296365 million had been allocated for the project and it would be completed within the time period of three years.

He was told that 8 kilometers road with hard shoulders was completed in April this year with the cost of Rs.71.121 millions spent so far on the project. Haider inspected the under construction road at Dhan Gali. Speaking on the occasion, he directed to the Highway division of AJK PWD Department of Works to focus on maintaining the quality of the construction work of 20 kilometres Dhan Gali - Plaque highway project. He advised for timely completion of the project within stipulated period. The prime minister also advised for widening and beautification of Dadyal city road.