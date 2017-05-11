FAISALABAD-The Faculty of Veterinary Sciences, University of Agriculture Faisalabad and Punjab Emergency Rescue 1122 arranged two-day basic life support workshop at the faculty in which sixty faculty members were given training about the first aid.

The session was chaired by Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences Dr Ahrar Khan while former UAF Dean Dr Laeeq Akbar Lodhi was the guest of honour on the occasion.

Dr Ahrar Khan said that hundreds of precious lives are lost due to lack of awareness about the first aid. He viewed that death ratio in the country could be reduced by giving the training about first aid in the general public. He lauded the steps being taken on the part of 1122 to fight with emergency situation like road accident and fire breakout etc. He said, “Life is precious so we have to adopt the road safety and life saving measures that will lower down the ratio of sudden deaths in the country.”

Dr Laeeq Akbar Lodhi said there is need to arrange more such trainings to save the lives from increasing life taking incidents. He urged the people to follow the traffic rules and adopt safety measures in their work places and residencies.