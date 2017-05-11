QUETTA - The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has temporarily suspended the voluntary return of the Afghan refugees to their home country in view of tense Pak-Afghan ties and closed border.

The UNHCR Spokeswoman said the process of voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees had been suspended from May 5. However, the process will re-start after the strained ties between the two neighboring countries return to normalcy and crossing point at Chaman reopens.

The FIA authorities said 20 Afghan patients had been permitted to cross the border in last two days.

THREE DIE IN NUSHKI ROAD MISHAP

Three passengers died on Wednesday when a 2-door vehicle overturned on RCD Highway in Nushki.

The traffic mishap also left five people wounded including three children. As per reports, a two-door vehicle turned turtle due to over speeding on Regional Cooperation for Development Highway (RCD Highway) in Nushki which claimed lives of three travelers while five sustained injuries. The district administration rushed to the site and immediately shifted the dead and wounded to hospital. The victim were said to be of same family.