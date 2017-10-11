According to Radio Pakistan, Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas has stressed the need for expediting work on under construction roads and highways in Balochistan.

The meeting chaired by Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar in Islamabad also recommended that work should be accelerated on western route of China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Chairman National Highway Authority informed the committee that twelve thousand Motorway police personnel would be inducted in next three years.

He said that 14 Emergency response centres would also be set up in which doctors will perform duty 24 hours along the motorways.