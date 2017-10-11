GUJRANWALA-The livestock officials on Tuesday raided a slaughterhouse and recovered 200kg unhygienic meat. According to the officials, a team of the Livestock Department got a tip-off that an illegal slaughterhouse was being run in a house and unhygienic meat was being supplied to the market. The livestock officials, accompanied by police, raided the slaughterhouse. The team recovered 200kg unhygienic meat and got register a case against the owner.