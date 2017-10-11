ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday embarked on a three-day visit to the US where he will participate in annual meeting of the World Bank.
A spokesperson of the Ministry of Interior said that Ahsan Iqbal, who also holds the charge of planning and development minister, would address the conference on mutual coordination in south Asia. He will also deliver a lecture on Pakistan's strategy against terrorism at Johns Hopkins.