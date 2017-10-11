The military on Wednesday took exception to PML-N leader retired Captain Muhammad Safdar’s diatribe against the persecuted Ahmadi community.

In a press conference, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor said Pakistan is for all irrespective of religion or sect.

Pakistan is for every Pakistani irrespective of religion or belief. pic.twitter.com/LJfTAxNM2V — Pakistan Defence (@defencepk) October 11, 2017

“We are a Muslim-majority state but the white part of our flag stresses that Pakistan is for all irrespective of one’s sect or religion.”

Ghafoor then had a slide displaying pictures of some of the most important minority figures in Pakistan.

“They work for Pakistan and not because they belong to another different sect or religion. They are all Pakistanis,” he added.

Safdar had on Tuesday accused the community of acting against the country's interests and called for action against its members.

"These people [Ahmadis] are a threat to this country, its Constitution and ideology. This situation is heading towards a dangerous point," he had said.

Safdar, a son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, had also criticised the renaming of Quaid-e-Azam University's (QAU) physics centre after Professor Dr Abdus Salam, and called for a “ban on recruitment of Qadianis [Ahmadis] in the armed forces".