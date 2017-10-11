BAHAWALNAGAR-A boy allegedly attempted to assault a minor girl sexually here in the limits of Donga Bonga Police here on Tuesday.

According to police, Latifan Bibi, wife of Shakir lodged a complaint with the police that she was residing adjacent of Mauza Suraj Ganj along with her daughter three-year-old Aliza Fatima. She informed that her husband Shakir lives in Lahore due to his job.

She informed that her minor daughter was alone in the house as she had gone outside for some piece of work. She was returning, when she heard to the shrieks of her daughter and spotted one Kashif, son of Mansha, resident of Kharajpura attempting to assault her minor daughter. On seeing her, the accused fled the scene, which was also witnessed by two other persons - Liaquat and Amanat. Later, the accused tried to reconcile with her, but she lodged complaint with the police. The police have registered a case under sections 348/17 U/S 376,511 against the accused and started investigations.