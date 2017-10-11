MIRPUR (AJK)-Chief Justice of AJK Supreme Court Ch Ibrahim Zia stressed a need for making collaborative efforts to strengthen the justice system so as to ensure speedy, easy and inexpensive justice.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the boards of Supreme Court Bar Associations on the premises of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Supreme Court building in the state’s capital town on Monday.

The chief justice said, “This is our country, our state and our society; we have to work collaboratively for a society premised on Justice System.” He said, “We have to fulfill our responsibilities for the betterment and enhancement of the system so every individual could avail fair justice. It is our responsibility that we should maintain a strong system for our next generations.”

He said, “Cooperation between the bar and bench is the basic fundamental for the rule of law, supremacy of the Constitution and deliverability of justice; we will strengthen the mutual cooperation between bar and bench, both are inseparable for the betterment of the system.”

The chief justice reiterated, “We should work with devotion and dedication to ease the deliverability of justice system. The government has always cooperated for the solution to judicial matters and soon all necessary measure including enhancement of judges in courts will be taken.

Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan and Justice Ghulam Mustafa Mughal of the apex court were also present. President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Supreme Court Bar Association Syed Nishat Kazmi and Secretary General Raja Shujaat Ali Khan and other representatives of bar association also addressed the ceremony.

AJK govt pledges speedy uplift

Azad Jammu and Kashmir acting prime minister Raja Nisar Ahmed Khan said that the AJK government was paying special attention to the speedy development of the state.

The prime focus of the government was to turn it into a true model welfare state, he said. He was talking to various delegations. He said that the government of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz was focusing on the establishment of merit and abolishment of corruption. He said various important measures were being taken for the welfare of masses.

Presiding over a meeting of electricity department, he said that it would foreshadow the development and bring more opportunities. He emphasised that the government took all the decisions that were appreciated by every school of thought on merit.

He said that government was focused on Kashmir freedom movement and centered it in its priority. He said,” Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan went to Europe to highlight Kashmir freedom movement on international level; Kashmir issue was also effectively highlighted the world-over during previous visits of AJK Prime Minister abroad.” The acting prime minister reiterated that brutalities of Indian forces in Indian occupied Kashmir are unbearable.