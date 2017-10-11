Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, while rejecting negative propaganda against China Pakistan Economic Project (CPEC), has said that the multi-billion dollar project is a glad tiding and source of prosperity for both the nations.

“CPEC is a glad tiding for the Pakistani and Chinese people and also for the entire region which includes the Middle East and South Asian states.”

In an interview, the ambassador emphasised that no country should view the project from any other way.

Aizaz Chaudhry reiterated that he has tried to overcome United States’ doubts with regard to Pakistan. “Pakistan and US should work together as the practice had benefitted both the countries in the past and fulfilled their mutual interests. And yes, the links between both the countries is increasing.”

He said, “a US delegation went to Pakistan and Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif visited Washington. Our interior minister has also arrived in Washington”.

While addressing the ceremony organised by Development Magazine, the ambassador notified that “the US has always spoken about accountability in the fight against terrorism, however, Pakistan has never done any such thing despite the fact that it has several times used our ports, roads and infrastructure for the Afghan war”.