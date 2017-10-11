Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has stressed the need of strengthening democracy in the country, reported Radio Pakistan.

Talking to a news channel, he said strengthening democracy means strengthening Pakistan.

The Minister said the National Action Plan was made with consensus of the political parties to wipe out terrorists from the country.

Khawaja Asif said Pakistan Armed forces have sacrificed a lot in war against terror to restore peace in the country especially in Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

He said Pakistan wants peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister said China Pakistan Economic Corridor would be completed at all costs for progress and prosperity of the country and the entire region.