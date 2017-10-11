BAHAWALPUR: After Mandi Bahauddin, another group of doctors uploaded a C-Section video on social media.

According to media reports, doctors and staffers filmed the delivery operation by their cell phones in Tehsil Headquarter hospital of Ahmed Pur Sharqia of Bahawalpur. They later posted it on their website on social media.

While, another woman who was waiting her turn in the delivery room could be seen without veil in the video.

Citizens expressed anger over the incident and demanded action against the culprits.

Five days ago a doctor was suspended for taking selfies during the delivery operation in DHQ Hospital Mandi Bahauddin.

A two-member committee had been formed by the health department to probe the matter, but not any report has come to fore so far in this regard.