Islamabad - Polish Ambassador Piotr A Opalinski said on Tuesday that Poland believed that there were vast possibilities of progress for Pakistan in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework and expressed his government's desire to join the mega project at a later stage.

During his meeting with National Security Adviser (NSA) Lt-Gen (retd) Nasser Khan Janjua, the ambassador exchanged views on matters of bilateral interest, said a spokesperson for the NSA in a press statement. Matters pertaining to promotion of bilateral relations particularly in the areas of the economy, energy, military cooperation and defence production came under discussion.

The NSA said that Poland was an important country and Pakistan highly valued its relations with it. “Like Pakistan, the strategic importance of Poland was irrefutable in the current global scenario,” he said stressing the need to further enhance and strengthen cooperation in multiple areas.

The ambassador traced a long history of friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and his country and said that there was a vast scope for expansion of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Poland.

He mentioned that Polish pilots and Polish airman helped in building Pakistan Air Force in its formative years. He also highlighted that Polish companies were actively engaged in oil and gas exploration in Pakistan and they were working to promote energy sector in the country. He also said that Poland believed that there were vast possibilities of progress for Pakistan in the CPEC project and also expressed his government's desire to join the endeavour subsequently.

Lt-Gen (retd) Janjua while referring to the CPEC said that the mega project of massive economic connectivity aims to boost the progress and prosperity not only of Pakistan but also of the whole region which will ultimately be helpful in promoting peace and stability in the region.

Both sides agreed to work together at all levels to promote cordial and cooperative bilateral relations.