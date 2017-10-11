QUETTA - A division bench of Balochistan High Court, ruling on a petition filed against incarceration of Nawabzada Gazain Marri under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO), ordered his release on Tuesday, but the police detained him in another case.

Marri was detained under MPO shortly after the court granted him bail in the last hearing. His counsel, Advocate Arbab Tahir, filed an application in Balochistan High Court, contending that the government and district administration had locked up Nawabzada Gazain Marri under MPO and prayed for his immediate release.

The Balochistan High Court division bench, comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Nazeer Ahmed Langove, ordered release of Gazain Marri. Police, however, again detained Gazain Marri in another case and shifted him to Cantt police station.

According to Advocate Arbab Tahir, Gazain’s lawyer, his client was again arrested in another case of 2015 from the prison’s premises, despite he had secured bail.

Meanwhile, the police said Nawabzada Gazain was detained for interrogation him into another case

Gazain was apprehended by the law-enforcing agencies upon his arrival at Quetta airport on September 21 in various cases after he ended his 18-year exile.