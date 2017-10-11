OKARA-A married woman and a teenage girl were abducted in separate incidents occurred in different areas here the other day.

According to police, Zahra Nasim, wife of Mohsin Ali of village 44/GD was returning home from city with her four-year-old son. On Sikandar Road, she was intercepted by Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Irfan and their two armed accomplices. They allegedly dragged the woman and her son down from the rickshaw, bundled them in a car and drove off to unknown location. In Mohallah Siddiq Nagar, 14-year-old Zunera, daughter of Ilam Din was returning home after attending Milad at her uncle’s home when she intercepted by Muhammad Asif, Saim and their two armed accomplices.

The culprits put her in a car and fled away. The police have registered separate cases accordingly.

Meanwhile, a woman and a girl committed suicide over domestic feuds in different areas. Ishrat Sultana of Mohallah Mansoorabad ended life by hanging self from the ceiling of her house. She was rescued and taken to a Lahore hospital where she died. In village 36-37/2R, a girl Ramzana Bibi, daughter of Ashiqa Ali quarrelled with her sister-in-law. In utter desperation, she gulped poisonous pills. She was rushed to the DHQ hospital where she breathed her last.

Seminar highlights road safety

SAIDQABAD -The Motorway Police beat-24 organised a seminar titled Road Safety at Govt Technical Training Institute to create awareness among masses regarding safety measures while having a ride on roads here the other day.

Patrol Officer Umair Talib and Assistant Patrol Officer Nasir Sultan taught the participants to wear helmets while driving motorcycles on main roads.

The motorcyclists should also avoid using cellphones during a ride as it can result in severe accidents, they added.

The officials claimed that motorway police are doing their best to ensure traffic law implementation. “We can save ourselves from accidents by abiding traffic laws,” they pointed out. They advised parents not to provide motorbikes to underage children.

FLAG MARCH

Rescue 1122 conducted a flag march in connection with National Disaster Awareness Day to create awareness among masses regarding safety measures in a calamity.

The flag march was led by Rescue 1122 Station Coordinator Muhamamd Shafiq. It started from Ghausia Chowk and after passing through Motorcycle Market and Club Road, the participants returned to the rescue office where the march culminated.