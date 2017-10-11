MULTAN-Punjab Governor Malik Rafiq Rajwana has said that loadshedding is going down as new power generation units are getting functional, anticipating that the power outages will completely end very soon.

He observed this while chairing a meeting held to review progress in work on development projects in Multan here at Circuit House on Tuesday. The Governor was of the opinion that the motive behind launching development and welfare projects is to offer relief to the masses. He said that all the issues being faced by the residents of Multan would be resolved on priority basis. “Mepco will remove hanging wires from walled city area while scheme has been prepared for plantation and construction of chambers in judicial complex,” he added. He said that special measures are being taken for implementation of safe city project in Multan. The Governor directed the concerned authorities to task PHA with plantation at judicial complex.

Briefing the Governor, Commissioner Multan division Bilal Ahmad Butt said that funds for the running projects are being received without any interruption and all projects would be accomplished in time.

Regional Police Officer Muhammad Idrees said that crime rate is under control in Multan and terrorists are being hunted down by the CTD. He said that the safe city project would give the citizens a sense of protection.

Multan Deputy Commissioner Nadir Chattha said that 99 percent work on judicial complex has been completed and funds to the tune of Rs50 billion are required for the beautification.

Wasa Managing Director Rao Muhammad Qasim said that the mega sewerage projects are in their final phases and would be completed in two months. He said that a new disposal project worth Rs75 million has been made to relieve burden from Qasim Bela disposal.

The Mepco Chief Executive Officer said that rehabilitation programmes had been prepared to decrease line losses while summary to make two new power distribution companies - Besco in Bahawalpur and Sesco in Sahiwal - has also been prepared to cut burden from Mepco. He said that the performance of Mepco would improve considerably after division of 5.7 million consumers.

BIC FOR GRILL ELEMENTS BEHIND KHATME NUBUWWAT ISSUE

Baloch Ittehad Council (BIC) warned the government on Tuesday it would start a protest drive and stage sit-in outside parliament if the elements involved in amending Khatme Nubuwwat declaration are not unveiled and fired from government offices.

Addressing a news conference here at Multan Press Club, the chairman of the council Irfan Khan Rind, president Fayyaz Khan Korai, vice chairman Sadiq khan Lashari and others said that the disqualified rulers made a frustrated attempt to amend the declaration on the orders of their foreign masters. They said that the attempt was highly condemnable. “But we still fear that the rulers will repeat their attempt on the orders of their foreign masters,” they anticipated. They paid rich tributes to the political parties which played active role in thwarting this conspiracy. They warned the rulers that they would find every single Baloch standing in front of them with a strong resolve to sacrifice his life for the protection of namoos-e-risalat.

They said that the amendment in oath was a big question mark and the government must constitute a committee to do investigation and unveil the faces behind this dirty act. “They must be removed from their offices even if be law minister or prime minister.

They lamented that South Punjab is subjected to step motherly treatment and the rulers of throne of Lahore consider residents of this area as insects. They stressed upon the masses to elect those who are from their own ranks.