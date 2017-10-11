BAHAWALPUR/LODHRAN-Punjab Minister for Education Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said that the provision of education to all is the government’s top priority.

A thorough plan of action has been prepared for the best purposeful education so that future targets could be achieved on time, he said while addressing a meeting he held with the schools education officials of Bahawalpur Division

The provincial minister directed the education officials to take all the necessary steps to achieve the targets of the education roadmap policy. He said, “Not a single child be out of school throughout the province because nation’s future is linked with them and their best education is our responsibility.”

Provincial Secretary Schools Education Dr Allah Bakhsh said while addressing the meeting said that the target of children’s enrollment in schools along with the promotion of quality education is the basic part of the Education Road Map. He added in each District Education Authority with thorough plan of action to increase the rate of admissions in school and to spread the light of education in every corner Pakistan Education Authority is playing its role.

Addressing with the inauguration ceremony of Technical Teachers Training Laboratory at Government Girls High School Lodhran, he said, that teachers are the nation builders and that exemplary status and respect will be given to them in the society.

He said that Government of Punjab appointed 220,000 educators throughout the province and all the teachers are being trained from lowest level to the highest level. He said while paying tribute to the teachers awarded by CM Punjab that they will be equipped with the international standard training. He announced to reward them on their good performance with the extra one month’s salary. On the demand of Headmistress provincial minister announced the construction of 12 more rooms in the Girls High School.