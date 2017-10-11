PESHAWAR - Deputy Director of Intelligence Bureau (IB) was seriously injured when armed persons opened fire at him in Hayatabad area of Peshawar Tuesday. Police sources said the incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Tatara Police Station in Phase-V. They said the deputy director was identified as Sheraz Khan, son of Adam Khan, resident of Kurram Agency. After the incident, police rushed to the site and shifted the injured person to Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar. Doctors said that his condition is out of danger. Police registered a case and started investigation.