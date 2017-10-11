Retired Judge Justice Javed Iqbal takes charge as National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after government and opposition finalised his name.

On his first day as chairman, Iqbal met with senior officials and members of prosecution branch at the headquarters of NAB in Rawalpindi. He orders the officers to present details of all outstanding cases to him.

In 2007, Justice Javed Iqbal refused to take oath under Provisional Constitutional Order (PCO) during Pervaiz Musharraf regime. He, however, was reinstated as Supreme Court judge in 2009 after lawyers' movement.

In 2012, he was appointed as head of Abbotabad Inquiry Commission to investigate the US forces attack and killing of Osama Bin Laden on Pakistan's territory.

Javed Iqbal has assumed the office after completion of Qamar Zaman Chaudhary's four-year tenure.