JHANG - A man has reportedly killed his eight-month old niece on the advice of a fake faith healer (Pir) in Jhang. The horrible incident happened in Dodo Sultan area of Jhang. According to reports, a man, who had no male child from his first wife, contracted a second marriage for male child. But even from the second wife, he had no male children. The man allegedly visited a ‘faith healer’ who advised him to kill a baby and then have a bath for having a male child. Reportedly, the man alongwith his wives and father killed his own niece. Police has arrested four people in connection with the murder.