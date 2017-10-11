JHANG - A man has reportedly killed his eight-month old niece on the advice of a fake faith healer (Pir) in Jhang. The horrible incident happened in Dodo Sultan area of Jhang. According to reports, a man, who had no male child from his first wife, contracted a second marriage for male child. But even from the second wife, he had no male children. The man allegedly visited a ‘faith healer’ who advised him to kill a baby and then have a bath for having a male child. Reportedly, the man alongwith his wives and father killed his own niece. Police has arrested four people in connection with the murder.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 11-Oct-2017 here.
