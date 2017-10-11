ISLAMABAD - Maryam Nawaz held a series of meetings with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders on Tuesday, and discussed and devised a strategy to deal with the issues confronting the party on legal and political fronts.

After having hectic interactions with party leaders, she left for Lahore in the afternoon and according to the PML-N sources, she would return on Thursday to appear before the court on Friday along with her spouse Captain (retd) Safdar in the corruption reference against them.

Sources aware of these meetings, which took place at the residence of her son-in-law, informed The Nation that she was virtually acting as the party head in the absence of her father, and senior party leaders including cabinet members had held meetings with her since her landing back in the country Sunday night.

Sources in the party informed The Nation that Maryam was in constant touch with her father and was briefing him on the developments in the court and the other issues she had discussed with senior party leaders.

Chaudhry Barjees Tahir, federal minister for Kashmir affairs, called on Maryam Nawaz early in the morning where State Minister for Information Maryam Aurangzeb, other women parliamentarians and some other cabinet members kept pouring in.

Maryam was also in constant touch with her legal team to work out the future course of action, a source in the party informed The Nation.

Some senior party leaders informed The Nation that soon after appearing before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court Maryam held a meeting with senior party leaders including Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and she was virtually heading the meeting.

Interestingly, the party leaders including federal cabinet members in attendance were according Maryam protocol of a party head and it seemed as if they have accepted her as the successor to former premier Nawaz Sharif.

During her interaction with the party leaders and workers, Maryam Nawaz repeated her narrative of victimisation in the name of accountability and said that she came here on the direction of her father otherwise she knew it well that they would not be getting any justice from these courts.

Her comments about the absence of her brothers avoiding court trial that as both of them were UK residents so these laws would not be binding on them, clearly hinted that they would not join the court proceedings as they have no faith in the trial initiated against them by the NAB courts.

Sources in the party said that after staying for next couple of days at Raiwind with her grandmother, Maryam Nawaz would return on Thursday night and would appear before the court, where her counsel would try to avoid her indictment in the corruption reference and might also sought exemption for her personal appearance before the court as she would be required to be with her mother undergoing treatment in London.

On the last date of hearing, the NAB court had separated the cases of Hassan and Hussain Nawaz Sharif from rest of the accused—Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Safdar and said that the court would indict them on October 13 even in their absence because the return of Nawaz Sharif before the next date of hearing seemed unlikely due to the serious condition of his spouse.

Kalsoom to undergo chemotherapy: Maryam

Staff Reporter from Lahore adds: Maryam Nawaz arrived in Lahore from Islamabad yesterday after appearing before an accountability court in Rawalpindi, a day before.

Amid tight security, Maryam was driven from the airport to the residence of Ch Munir, her Samdhi, in Cantt.

Meanwhile, Maryam tweeted yesterday that her mother Kalsoom Nawaz, was ‘being prepared’ to undergo her first chemotherapy session in the United Kingdom. Maryam, who also tweeted a picture of Kalsoom in the hospital with Nawaz Sharif by her side, thanked her followers for their ‘valuable prayers’. She posted another picture of her parents with the caption “in sickness & in health... A solemn vow”.