An anti-terrorism court (ATC) heard Mashal Khan's lynching case at Central Jail Haripur.

The accused in this murder case are kept in Central Jail Haripur where the case is being heard.

The ATC had on Septemeber 19 indicted 57 suspects in the case and had rejected the bail applications of 17 accused in the case.

However, cross-examination of 29 witnesses has been completed up till now in the case that's being heard by ATC Judge Fazal Subhan.

The 23-year-old Mashal, a journalism student at Abdul Wali Khan University in Mardan, was killed on April 13 by a vigilante mob for allegedly publishing blasphemous content online.