Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto slammed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) over remarks of Captain (r ) Safdar about Ahmedis in National Assembly.

On his social media account, Bilawal wrote, “Display of ‘bigotry, hatred and extremism display in National Assembly shows Nawaz League has been mainstreaming terror well before Milli Muslim League (MML).”

The bigotry, hatred & extremism on display in the National Assembly yesterday goes to show Nawaz league has been mainstreaming terror well before MML. No place for this mindset in our society. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) October 11, 2017

“No place for this mindset in our society,” he asserted.

Yesterday, PML-N leader Captain (r) Safdar stated that he will bring a bill in National Assembly to stop Ahemdis from becoming top officers in Pakistan Army.

He also criticized the step to name Physics department of Quaid-e-Azam University after Dr. Abdus Salam who was also a Ahmedi.