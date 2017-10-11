GUJRANWALA-The Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab has adopted out of the box strategy, instead of traditional methods, to resolve issues being faced by oversees Pakistanis.

OPC Punjab Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti stated while presiding over a meeting held to review resolution process of complaints of overseas pakistanis in Gujranwala Division. Gujranwala Divisional Commissioner Capt (r) Mohammad Asif, RPO Sultan Azam Taimori, Additional DG OPC, DIG Agha Yousaf, Director Revenue Ishratullah Niazi, the DCs and DPOs of Gujranwala, Narowal, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahuddin and Gujrat districts attended the meeting.

Afzaal Bhatti stressed that there is need for collective efforts to safeguard the rights of overseas Pakistanis and underlined the role of district administration and Police in this regard. He lauded the efforts of field officers of Gujranwala Division in resolution of the issues of overseas Pakistanis, saying that by virtue of vibrant input of field officers at district level complaints of Overseas Pakistanis can be addressed at the earliest.

He directed that meeting of District Overseas Pakistanis Committees (DOPCs) should be held twice in a month and proceedings be uploaded on OPC web portal regularly. On the occasion, the Gujranwala Division Commissioner instructed the field officers to pursue a vigorous policy to settle issues of overseas Pakistanis. Certain complaints of Overseas Pakistanis came under discussion during the meeting and the OPC Commissioner and the divisional commissioner issued necessary instructions to resolve the complaints.