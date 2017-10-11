ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said that Pak-China friendship stretched by close bonds of love forged between the people of both countries

Talking to the Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong who made a farewell call on her said that Pak-China friendship was integrated and inculcated in the heart and soul of the people of Pakistan and further strengthened by the close bonds of love forged between the people of both countries.

She said that relations between the two states were based on mutual trust, deep harmony, love and respect between the people of both countries. She reiterated that the relations between the two countries were aptly described as being deeper than ocean, higher than Himalaya, stronger than steel and the two countries being the iron brothers, which reflect the depth and strength of the exemplary bond of unending connection between the people of Pakistan and People’s Republic of China. She also emphasised the need for closer collaboration in the field of film, production and broadcast maintaining that the entertainment industry could be instrumental to not only promoting and projecting each other’s culture and heritage but also for greater outreach to the people at large.

Acknowledging CPEC’s role in promoting regional prosperity and its impact on Pakistan’s economy, she informed the Chinese envoy that the government of Pakistan was contemplating to make CPEC as part of educational curriculum and case study.

The MOS applauded China’s significant role in infrastructure development and economic progress of Pakistan as well as its continuous support to Pakistani efforts in the war against global terrorism adding that Pakistan was proud of a friend and partner like china.

The Chinese ambassador said that the economy of Pakistan had improved a lot and CPEC would give further impetus to it. He informed the minister that 90 development projects had already been initiated under it. The ambassador said that one belt-one road initiative was a win-win situation for all as it would create myriad of opportunities which would benefit the entire region.

Speaking about relations between the two countries he termed them as “all weather, strategic and cooperative partnership” and earnestly wished for Pakistan’s, peace, prosperity, stability and solidarity.

The Ambassador said: “During my tenure as ambassador in Pakistan wherever I went, I was cheered at and warmly welcomed which is testament to the fact that there is an across the board consensus of Pakistanis on Pak -China friendship". Sun Weidong complemented the leadership of both the countries for guiding the relations between the two countries to the present level and hoped that these ties would attain further heights.

Sun Weidong also extended invitation to MOS on behalf of Chinese Culture Minister to visit China.

Marriyum Aurangzeb thanked the ambassador and accepted the invitation.