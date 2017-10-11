Pakistan has nominated Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jeelani as ad-hoc judge to hear a case filed by India over convicted spy who is on a death row in Pakistan, Kulbhushan Jadhav.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria, the government has communicated to International Court of Justice (ICJ) about the development, reported Radio Pakistan.

“The ICJ procedures allow a party to nominate a judge ad-hoc in circumstances where there is no judge of the court that has that party's nationality and currently, there is no judge of the court that has Pakistani nationality; whereas Judge Bhandari from India sits as a judge of the court,” he said in a statement.

Already Pakistan has asked India not to equate Kulbhushan Jadhav with civilian prisoners and fishermen.

In July too, Pakistan had rejected New Delhi’s plea to allow consular access to the spy.

The foreign ministry had then said counting Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav in the list of civil prisoners and fishermen was a “travesty of logic”.

New Delhi had twice sought consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav – sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for fomenting terrorism in Pakistan. On both occasions, Pakistan rejected the requests. India later challenged Jadhav’s conviction in the ICJ.

Pakistan has also challenged the jurisdiction of the ICJ regarding conviction of Kulbhushan Jadhav after the court observed that turning down the request for consular access was a denial of right.

Jadhav has filed a mercy petition to Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, to spare his life on “compassionate grounds”. He can still file another appeal to the president if the Army chief rejects his plea.