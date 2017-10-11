KASUR-Parents of Laiba, 8, of Khara Road locality who was strangled after rape last month, have been denied justice despite tall claims by the police and Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Few days back when the chief minister had arrived in Kasur for the inauguration of hepatitis centre at DHQ Hospital, parents of the deceased girl protested in front of his car for justice. The CM came out of the vehicle and listened to the girl’s mother. He assured her of speedy justice. The CM also asked RPO Sheikhupura range Zulfiqar Hameed to arrange his meeting with the bereaved parents in Lahore. The RPO, as per CM orders, took the girl’s parents very next day to Lahore for their meeting with the chief minister. The CM, however, could not meet the parents as he was busy performing official duty. Since then, parents of the girl are humiliated at every place they approach for justice. They are helpless due to poverty.

The other day, the bereaved parents were again called by RPO Sheikhupura range Zulfiqar Hameed and Kasur DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed. They officers assured them of early justice. Parents flayed the government for reneging on its promises.

DPO Zulfiqar told The Nation that a joint investigation team has been formed to investigate the incident. The team comprises AIG Abu Bakr Khuda Bakhsh, SSP Abdul Rab, SP Ch Liaqat, Kasur DPO, SP city and A-Division Police SHO. He added that the suspects would find no way to escape and would be arrested soon.