RAWALPINDI - President Awami Muslim League Sheikh Rashid Ahmed alleged that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is involved in corruption of Rs200 billion in the LPG contract inked by Pakistan with Qatar for fifteen years. The AML President said that he had obtained substantial evidence against PM for his involvement in corruption and would distribute copies of these proofs to media.

“The massive corruption case involving PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is a test case for the newly-appointed Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal,” Sheikh Rashid said this while talking to journalists at the Benazir Bhutto Islamabad International Airport after his arrival from Qatar.

He said that he faced many hardships while visiting three countries in search for evidences against PM but could not obtain the evidences. However, he managed to get piece of paper with the help of a Pakistani. He said the PM and his aides have pushed the LPG contract under the carpet to avoid legal action. “I will expose them in public,” he added.

Coming hard on CM Punjab Mian Shehbaz Sharif, Sheikh Rashid said that the CM Punjab talked about revolution but revolution would start from his own home. He said the siblings of rulers and rich are living luxurious lives in foreign countries whereas the sons and daughters of poor are in trouble in Pakistan.

He alleged that establishment is hand in gloves with ex-PM Mian Nawaz Sharif. He said that Nawaz Sharif would have been kicked out of country or award him vigorous punishment if establishment did not take his side.

He said that Maryam Nawaz claimed she was not beneficiary of the London flats but failed to provide proofs to prove her innocence.

He said that thieves plundered the national kitty with both hands and soon a huge corruption scandal from China would be unearthed. He alleged that son of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is awarding contracts in foreign countries against kickbacks. He said the World Bank and IMF refused to accept Ishaq Dar as finance minister. Sheikh Rashid also requested the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of delay in hearing of Hudaibiya Paper Mills case.