DI KHAN - Accused to hatching conspiracies against the state, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan lashed out at political opponents and claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was attacking institutions and weakening democratic institutions.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, he said, “Jews don’t need to indulge in conspiracies against Pakistan as long as people like Nawaz Sharif and Fazl-ur-Rehman are present.”

“If the thieves keep getting protection, our only other democratic option is to come out on the streets,” he remarked. Speaking about the issue surrounding the appointment of new National Accountability Bureau chairman, he said, “We were not consulted over the issue”.

He further said, “We will evaluate the performance of new chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal. The nation is hoping for accountability.”

If there is ‘VIP accountability’, then what message it will give to the prisoners, he asked. He also claimed that Sharif family had to account for about Rs300 billion, adding that Nawaz’s daughter Maryam Nawaz had time and again lied regarding their properties.

“All proofs submitted by the Sharif family had been fake. From their trust deed to the Qatari letters all were fake,” he claimed. The prime minister is trying to save a disqualified and corrupt man, he remarked.

"In the future, DG accountability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be selected by the Peshawar High Court," he added.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a ceremony in Dera Ismail Khan, Imran said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had wealth worth Rs300 billion out of Pakistan--which is why he was disqualified.

“You ask why you were disqualified. I will tell you why. You have more than 300 billion saved outside the country,” Imran said.

He lashed out at PML-N leaders for disrespecting the Supreme Court’s “unanimous decision” against party chief Nawaz.

Narrating how only the poor suffer under the law, Imran said that he did not come across one “major personality” when he was in jail for eight days, but realised the whole Parliament was filled with “robbers” once when he was attending a session.

Imran on Sunday, while addressing a rally in Buner, had said that his party will be on Islamabad's roads in case Nawaz Sharif attempts to wriggle out of his present situation by strongarming state institutions.

Addressing a rally in Buner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Imran remarked, "If Nawaz is punished for money laundering, all his wealth will be brought back to Pakistan".

He claimed Nawaz and "his ministers" are bashing the army and Supreme Court to save the Sharif family's corruption.

Imran expressed reservations on appointment of new chairman of the NAB.

He said, “We have suspicions about appointment of NAB chairman. Both parties (PML-N and PPP) want to save corrupt people.”

Imran said succession in democratic rule was not based upon nepotism or family relations but a system of merit was enforced which was opposite to the arrival of Maryam Nawaz, daughter of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif.

He discouraged a ‘VIP accountability’ of Sharif family and warned to protest if such happens, adding that all government ministers were busy trying to save sacked premier. “Maulana Fazlur Rehman called me part of Jewish conspiracy while Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif in the US said Imran was more religious,” PTI chief highlighted.

Imran also discussed the unavailability of sewerage system in Pakistan and gave examples of KP local body system where a lot of improvement had been brought about. He vowed to fight dengue in the PTI-led province and stressed that they had devised plan to stop the spread of the disease unlike Punjab government.

He also emphasized the importance of selecting unbiased officers for NAB and ECP. PTI chief lauded efforts of KP government in improving the situation of health, education and governance in their province. “People of Karachi and Lahore also desire for police reforms like in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he claimed.

Addressing students, he professed that the rulers had laundered billions of rupees abroad and alleged Sharif family of owning 29 big houses in London, adding that the one who used to sale cinema tickets in black now possesses 1 lac acre land and 19 sugar mills.