PESHAWAR - Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has said that if Nawaz Sharif is sent to jail, PPP will secure maximum seats in Central Punjab and as well as in other parts of the country.

Addressing a workers convention at the residence of PPP leader Arbab Alamgir Khan Zardari said former PM Nawaz Sharif is unable to handle the affairs of the state and claimed his party would clean sweep the next general elections.

Earlier, he attended the central executive committee meeting at the residence of PPP KP President Humayun Khan and directed the party workers to speed up preparations for NA-4 by-election.

He said the PPP knew all along that the 2013 elections had been rigged, but it allowed PML-N to form government. The PPP co-chairman said when the PPP had been voted to power in 2008, the country was in dire straits. “The country had been mired in crises, but the PPP successfully resolved them and bequeathed a stable Pakistan to the present rulers,” he asserted. But the PML-N destroyed everything and today the country is once again mired in crises, he added.

Referring to the Panama case verdict, he said Nawaz Sharif was asking people why he was disqualified, but he should question himself why he allowed others to oust him.

He said if Nawaz Sharif thinks that he would win sympathy votes, it is his mistake. He said if he is sent to jail, Pakistan People’s Party would secure maximum seats in central Punjab and as well as in other parts of the country.

The PPP co-chairman also revealed that he has received 10 messages from Nawaz Sharif since the time he started taking the heat, but did not have a word with him.

“This is not a fight between Islamabad and Rawalpindi, but Nawaz wants to make it one,” he said. Zardari warned the people to stay alert against political tactics of Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan is junior in politics and does not know how to govern the country. He added that no change was seen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, questioning how he would bring about a change in the country.

He asked the people not to allow their youngsters to attend PTI rallies as Imran would move them away from the right path. He said PTI would know its position in the upcoming elections. He claimed PPP would clean sweep the 2018 general elections.

Zardari said Imran Khan who could not handle dengue outbreak in the province cannot run the country. The PTI chairman had been given the idea of becoming prime minister whereas he was just an innocent cricketer, he said. “Imran is a victim of self-glorification who wants to see himself on television screen daily,” he added.

He claimed Pakistan People’s Party provided employment to thousands of people and empowered women financially through Benazir Income Support Programme.

He mentioned that it was the Pakistan People Party which implemented Political Parties Act in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas and also appointed a governor who belonged to Fata. He said Fata must be merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

