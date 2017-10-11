KASUR-The district police officer highlighted the steps being taken to change the police culture.

Talking to media, DPO Zulfiqar Hameed said that front desks are working at all the police stations where citizens can easily submit their complaints. Police records have been computerised, the DPO said and added “facility of registration of online complaints has also been introduced.” Making Kasur a crime-free district is first priority of the district police, the DPO said. The police would go all out for the purpose, he added.

Mr Zulfiqar said that an IT Control Room has been working at the DPO office round the clock where modern software including CMS, TRS, Hotel Eye, IVLS, Crime Mapping System and CRMS are used to identify and nick the criminals.

WOMAN COMMITS SUICIDE

A divorced woman committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in Ketan Kalan, Chunian here the other day. According to police, Saubia, daughter of Mansha, was divorced by her husband over domestic issues. She had been living with her parents. The other day, she hanged herself from the ceiling fan and died instantly. Police are investigating.

FOUR INJURED

Four persons were injured after a car overturned on Multan Road. The injured were identified as Shehbaz, Tauqeer, Ahmed and Basharat. They were shifted to Pattoki Hospital.