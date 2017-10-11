RAWALPINDI: A day-long seminar titled: ‘Interplay of Economy and Security’, being organized by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in collaboration with the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) commenced in Karachi on early Wednesday.

The seminar was earlier scheduled to take place but was postponed due to weather hazard, stated an ISPR statement issued here.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will be the key, not the speaker. A large number of the business community from across Pakistan is attending the event.

Meanwhile addressing the seminar, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said that crafting a new narrative was a way forward. Underling the need to have a collective approach, he said there should be zero tolerance for corruption.

Former President State Bank of Pakistan Dr. Ishrat Hussain in his talk on the economy of Pakistan past and future discussed three possible scenarios – optimistic, pessimistic and emerging through.

He highlighted the wastage of civil resources saying that anything new was glamorous and attractive and added that because of poor maintenance and indifference operation of existing policies the country had faced a lot of losses.

He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor was a good strategic option for progress.

Other eminent speakers, scheduled to address the seminar include, Dr. Ashfaq Hasan, Dr. Farrukh Saleem, Dr. Ainul Hassan, Dr. Salman Shah. Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal, Director General FWO.